MS Dhoni's defamation suit against media houses moves ahead
The Madras High Court is moving ahead with M.S. Dhoni's ₹100 crore defamation suit, which he filed after being falsely linked to the IPL betting scandal.
The case targets Zee Media, anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, and News Nation Network for dragging Dhoni's name into the controversy.
The court has now set dates to record Dhoni's testimony between October 20 and December 10.
Testimony to be recorded privately in Chennai
This move comes after years of legal delays and a contempt ruling against one of the accused (which was paused by the Supreme Court).
To avoid any chaos from Dhoni's celebrity status, his testimony will be recorded privately in Chennai.
The trial will pick up speed once his evidence is on record—finally giving closure to a saga that started when false claims about top cricketers like Dhoni hit national TV screens.