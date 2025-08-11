Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses $1 million in North America
Mahavatar Narsimha, an animated mythological film by Ashwin Kumar, just crossed $1 million at the North American box office.
The story of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad has really clicked with the Indian community abroad, jumping from $585K on Friday to over a million by Sunday.
Historic ₹100cr mark for the film
Back in India, the film has pulled in ₹168cr so far—over ₹126cr just from its Hindi version.
That makes it not only the sixth biggest Hindi hit of 2025 but also the first Indian animated movie to cross ₹100cr domestically.
Even with big releases like Rajinikanth's Coolie and War 2 on the horizon, Mahavatar Narsimha is still drawing crowds across theaters.