Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses $1 million in North America

Historic ₹100cr mark for the film

Back in India, the film has pulled in ₹168cr so far—over ₹126cr just from its Hindi version.

That makes it not only the sixth biggest Hindi hit of 2025 but also the first Indian animated movie to cross ₹100cr domestically.

Even with big releases like Rajinikanth's Coolie and War 2 on the horizon, Mahavatar Narsimha is still drawing crowds across theaters.