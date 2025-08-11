'Needs depth': Ibrahim Khan gets honest feedback from 'Sarzameen' co-actor

Veteran actor Piloo Vidyarthi, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Mandala Murders, has opened up about her experience working on the film Sarzameen. The action thriller, which starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan , received largely unfavorable responses. In a recent interview, Vidyarthi spoke of the newcomer's performance and expressed disappointment over how her role was reduced to less than 20% of what was originally shot.

Role reduction 'I'm not promoting 'Sarzameen' Vidyarthi said, "Beech mein main phas gayi hoon, na sar hain na zameen (I am stuck in the middle, neither do I have a head nor a ground)." "The makers have gone wrong somewhere because the director struggled to piece together the narrative. They didn't retain even 20% of what was shot. I was disappointed, so I'm not promoting the film as well."

Actor's comment On Khan's acting skills Vidyarthi also spoke about her co-star Khan, saying he was nice to her but needed to have more depth. "I think he needs to have some depth. Star kids are also under a lot of pressure to live up to their parents. And Ibrahim comes from a family of big achievers. They have seen attention since forever." Khan is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the brother of actor Sara Ali Khan.