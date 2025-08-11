Kartik Aaryan to play an Air Force pilot in 'Captain India'

Aaryan's new direction

This marks a big move for Aaryan as he takes on more meaningful roles and teams up with respected filmmakers.

The script—crafted over a year-long collaboration—really clicked with him, showing his commitment to exploring new genres and stories that go beyond his usual work.

If you're following Bollywood's evolving faces or just want to see what Aaryan does next, this one's worth keeping an eye on.