Next Article
Kartik Aaryan to play an Air Force pilot in 'Captain India'
Kartik Aaryan is stepping into the role of an Air Force pilot in Captain India, a film inspired by real events and directed by Shimit Amin.
Shooting starts March 2026 in India and Morocco, with the movie set to hit theaters in early 2027.
Aaryan's new direction
This marks a big move for Aaryan as he takes on more meaningful roles and teams up with respected filmmakers.
The script—crafted over a year-long collaboration—really clicked with him, showing his commitment to exploring new genres and stories that go beyond his usual work.
If you're following Bollywood's evolving faces or just want to see what Aaryan does next, this one's worth keeping an eye on.