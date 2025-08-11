Air India suspends Delhi-Washington DC from September 1: Know why

Customer support

Alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers

Passengers with bookings to or from Washington after September 1 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements. These include rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences. Despite the suspension of direct flights, Air India customers can still opt for one-stop flights to Washington via four US gateways—New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco—with interline partners Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.