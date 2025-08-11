Air India suspends Delhi-Washington DC from September 1: Know why
What's the story
Air India has announced the suspension of its Delhi-Washington DC flights from September 1. The airline cited a combination of operational factors for this decision, including a planned shortfall in its fleet due to retrofitting work on 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft. This extensive program is expected to significantly enhance customer experience but will keep multiple aircraft out of service at any given time until late 2026.
Customer support
Alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers
Passengers with bookings to or from Washington after September 1 will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements. These include rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences. Despite the suspension of direct flights, Air India customers can still opt for one-stop flights to Washington via four US gateways—New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco—with interline partners Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines.