Lok Sabha passes IT, taxation laws bills amid ruckus
Today, the Lok Sabha passed two major tax bills—the Income-Tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025, and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025—brought in by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The catch? It all happened super quickly, with a voice vote and no debate, even as opposition members protested loudly over changes to Bihar's electoral rolls.
Opposition protests over Bihar's electoral rolls
Opposition parties were especially upset about proposed updates to Bihar's voter lists, protesting the revision of electoral rolls.
Still, the government pushed ahead and got its bills through without delay.
This session really shows how political disagreements can shape what happens in Parliament—even when important laws are on the table.