Awfis posts 30% revenue growth in Q1 FY26
Awfis, a top name in flexible workspaces, pulled off a 30% revenue jump this quarter—₹335 crore versus ₹258 crore last year.
Most of that came from their co-working business, which grew nearly 50%.
Even with a tiny dip from last quarter, Awfis is clearly riding the hybrid work wave.
Profit tripled YoY to ₹10 crore
Profit shot up to ₹10 crore—over three times last year's number—thanks to strong sales and tighter spending.
They kept employee and contractor costs down.
Shares at ₹557, market cap close to ₹4,000 crore
With shares trading at ₹557 and a market cap close to ₹4,000 crore as of August 2025, Awfis is solidifying its spot as India's go-to for flexible offices.
They're also rewarding employees with fresh stock options—a sign they're betting on more growth ahead.