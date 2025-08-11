Awfis posts 30% revenue growth in Q1 FY26 Business Aug 11, 2025

Awfis, a top name in flexible workspaces, pulled off a 30% revenue jump this quarter—₹335 crore versus ₹258 crore last year.

Most of that came from their co-working business, which grew nearly 50%.

Even with a tiny dip from last quarter, Awfis is clearly riding the hybrid work wave.