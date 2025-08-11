Record ₹30,416cr raised through NFOs in July: AMFI
July 2025 was a huge month for Indian mutual funds, with New Fund Offerings (NFOs) pulling in a record ₹30,416 crore across 30 new schemes.
This wave of fresh money—led by popular launches like HDFC Innovation Fund and ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund—helped push total equity fund inflows to ₹42,672 crore.
Sectoral and thematic funds also saw big interest, raising ₹7,404 crore as investors explored specialized themes.
SIPs hit all-time high
Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) reached their highest-ever monthly contribution at ₹28,464 crore in July.
According to Manish Mehta from Kotak Mahindra AMC, this strong growth comes from both the buzz around new fund launches and steady SIP participation—reflecting growing confidence among investors.
With stable markets and more people learning about the benefits of regular investing, the mutual fund industry is looking stronger than ever right now.