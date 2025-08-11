Record ₹30,416cr raised through NFOs in July: AMFI

SIPs hit all-time high

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) reached their highest-ever monthly contribution at ₹28,464 crore in July.

According to Manish Mehta from Kotak Mahindra AMC, this strong growth comes from both the buzz around new fund launches and steady SIP participation—reflecting growing confidence among investors.

With stable markets and more people learning about the benefits of regular investing, the mutual fund industry is looking stronger than ever right now.