PwC's bold training revamp: AI integration and fast-tracked leadership roles
PwC is shaking up its training by weaving in AI and aiming to promote junior accountants to manager roles within three years.
New hires will get hands-on with AI systems and jump into leadership tracks much faster than before.
As Jenn Kosar from PwC explains, they're preparing new joiners for senior roles by focusing early on critical thinking and leadership skills.
PwC's training now spotlights human strengths
With AI handling routine tasks, PwC's training now spotlights human strengths—think skepticism, problem-solving, and negotiation—right from day one.
Even experienced staff will see changes as clients start questioning consulting fees thanks to AI's speed.
Despite some worries about job cuts, PwC believes this shift will actually build a more skilled workforce ready for the future.