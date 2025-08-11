PwC's bold training revamp: AI integration and fast-tracked leadership roles Business Aug 11, 2025

PwC is shaking up its training by weaving in AI and aiming to promote junior accountants to manager roles within three years.

New hires will get hands-on with AI systems and jump into leadership tracks much faster than before.

As Jenn Kosar from PwC explains, they're preparing new joiners for senior roles by focusing early on critical thinking and leadership skills.