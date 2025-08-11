India targets 50 countries to boost exports after US tariff
India is switching up its export strategy by targeting 50 countries, including regions such as the Middle East and Africa, after the US slapped tariffs on Indian goods.
These markets cover about 90% of India's exports, so it's a big move.
The government wants to diversify what we sell, cut down on imports, and get more competitive—using detailed plans for specific products.
Trade deficit shrinks to 4-month low
The focus started with just 20 countries but now includes 30 more.
Even with global ups and downs, India's exports stayed solid at $35.14 billion in June 2025.
The trade deficit also shrank to a four-month low of $18.78 billion during the month.
Exports grew by nearly 2% while imports rose just over 4%, showing the government is working hard to keep the trade balance in check despite the challenges.