India targets 50 countries to boost exports after US tariff

Trade deficit shrinks to 4-month low

The focus started with just 20 countries but now includes 30 more.

Even with global ups and downs, India's exports stayed solid at $35.14 billion in June 2025.

The trade deficit also shrank to a four-month low of $18.78 billion during the month.

Exports grew by nearly 2% while imports rose just over 4%, showing the government is working hard to keep the trade balance in check despite the challenges.