Nokia to boost local talent in India with fresh hires
Nokia's ramping up its R&D game in India, with plans to hire more people and train fresh talent—especially in 5G, AI, and cybersecurity.
The company already has about 12,000 employees here but wants to boost local skills to keep up with the fast-changing telecom world.
Nokia's joining forces with BSNL, Ericsson, Cisco, and Qualcomm
Nokia's teaming up with BSNL, Ericsson, Cisco, and Qualcomm to offer real-world telecom training at BRBRAITT in Jabalpur.
Each year, 300 students will dive into 5G networks and AI/ML basics.
Plus, free digital courses from Cisco are opening doors for students all over India.
Expanding Chennai R&D lab to align with Atmanirbhar Bharat vision
Nokia's also expanding its Fixed Networks R&D lab in Chennai—the world's largest for fixed network tech—with support from the Tamil Nadu government.
This move not only helps create next-gen fiber and Wi-Fi solutions but also fits right into India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of building homegrown innovation and skilled talent.