How to save tax on rental income

Now, that 30% deduction kicks in after you subtract municipal taxes from your property's annual value—so you only pay tax on what really counts. Plus, you can claim pre-construction interest whether you live in the house or rent it out.

Tax deductions you can claim

You get to deduct municipal taxes, take a flat 30% off the net rent, and claim home loan interest (including pre-construction interest spread over five years once you move in).

If renting puts your property at a loss, you can set off up to ₹2 lakh against other income each year and carry forward any leftover loss for eight years.