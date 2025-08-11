Midsize IT firms outpacing giants in growth Business Aug 11, 2025

India's midsize IT companies—think Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, and Firstsource—have been growing way faster than the country's biggest tech names like TCS and Infosys.

Over the past two years, these smaller players have seen revenue jumps of up to 31.2%, while the big guys are barely moving or even shrinking.

The reason? Clients now want specialized skills and quick responses that midsize firms deliver better.