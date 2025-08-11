Midsize IT firms outpacing giants in growth
India's midsize IT companies—think Coforge, Mphasis, Persistent Systems, and Firstsource—have been growing way faster than the country's biggest tech names like TCS and Infosys.
Over the past two years, these smaller players have seen revenue jumps of up to 31.2%, while the big guys are barely moving or even shrinking.
The reason? Clients now want specialized skills and quick responses that midsize firms deliver better.
This trend is a big deal for the tech industry
It's a real shake-up in India's tech scene. As more businesses look for flexibility and smart use of AI, midsize IT companies are stepping up—and actually winning big contracts.
If you're interested in how tech careers or business trends are changing, this is one to watch: it shows how being nimble can sometimes beat being huge.