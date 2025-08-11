Delhi HC halts fake investment apps duping people in India's name

Banks have frozen related accounts, sharing details with cyber police

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered eight websites, four apps, and several messaging accounts using INDmoney's name to be blocked.

Google and Apple were told to remove shady apps, while banks have frozen related accounts and are sharing details with cyber police.

INDmoney's founder Ashish Kashyap urged everyone to stay sharp against these kinds of financial scams.

The case is set for more hearings on September 2 and December 17, 2025.