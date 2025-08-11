Next Article
Delhi HC halts fake investment apps duping people in India's name
The Delhi High Court has stepped in to stop a major scam that was pretending to be the investment platform INDmoney.
Since November 2024, scammers used fake identities and forged SEBI certificates to trick people with promises of huge returns from block trading and IPO tips.
Banks have frozen related accounts, sharing details with cyber police
Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered eight websites, four apps, and several messaging accounts using INDmoney's name to be blocked.
Google and Apple were told to remove shady apps, while banks have frozen related accounts and are sharing details with cyber police.
INDmoney's founder Ashish Kashyap urged everyone to stay sharp against these kinds of financial scams.
The case is set for more hearings on September 2 and December 17, 2025.