Debt mutual funds see ₹1.07 lakh crore inflow in July

Money Market Funds led the pack, grabbing ₹44,573 crore, while Liquid Funds recovered with ₹39,354 crore in inflows. JioBlackRock's new fund launches added extra buzz, bringing in over ₹15,000 crore combined. Even Overnight Funds saw a turnaround after months of redemptions.

Analyst calls July a 'strong month for fixed-income flows'

If you're curious about where Indians are putting their money right now, this is it—short-term debt funds are suddenly hot again.

As analyst Nehal Meshram put it, July was "one of the strongest months for fixed-income flows" this year.