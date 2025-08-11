Next Article
Debt mutual funds see ₹1.07 lakh crore inflow in July
Debt mutual funds made a huge comeback in July, pulling in ₹1.07 lakh crore—way up from June's outflows.
Investors flocked to short-term debt options, thanks to fresh launches shaking things up.
Money market, liquid funds lead the pack
Money Market Funds led the pack, grabbing ₹44,573 crore, while Liquid Funds recovered with ₹39,354 crore in inflows.
JioBlackRock's new fund launches added extra buzz, bringing in over ₹15,000 crore combined.
Even Overnight Funds saw a turnaround after months of redemptions.
Analyst calls July a 'strong month for fixed-income flows'
If you're curious about where Indians are putting their money right now, this is it—short-term debt funds are suddenly hot again.
As analyst Nehal Meshram put it, July was "one of the strongest months for fixed-income flows" this year.