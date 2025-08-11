Next Article
Thematic funds see ₹9,426cr inflow in July
Thematic mutual funds just had a standout month, pulling in ₹9,426 crore in July 2024—their biggest jump since last December and way up from June's numbers.
Most of this excitement came from new fund launches, which helped make thematic funds the second-largest chunk of equity inflows for the month, according to AMFI.
Seven new schemes launched in July alone
Seven new schemes launched in July alone brought in ₹7,404 crore.
These funds focus on specific sectors or themes—so if those areas do well, your returns can be high.
But as Himanshu Srivastava from Morningstar points out, "their sector-specific focus comes with risks," so it's smart to match these investments with your own risk comfort before jumping in.