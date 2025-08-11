Corporate bond issuances to hit ₹30,000 crore this month Business Aug 11, 2025

India's corporate bond market is gearing up to raise at least ₹30,000 crore ($3.43 billion) in the next few weeks—a fresh milestone in a year already marked by record fundraising.

Thanks to lower interest rates and plenty of liquidity, companies are finding it much cheaper and easier to borrow right now.