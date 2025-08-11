Corporate bond issuances to hit ₹30,000 crore this month
India's corporate bond market is gearing up to raise at least ₹30,000 crore ($3.43 billion) in the next few weeks—a fresh milestone in a year already marked by record fundraising.
Thanks to lower interest rates and plenty of liquidity, companies are finding it much cheaper and easier to borrow right now.
Major companies in the bond market this month
Big names like Manipal Hospitals, SBI, IRB Infrastructure Trust, Delhi International Airport, Torrent Investments, Power Grid Corp, and GMR Airports are leading the charge this month.
Between April and July 2025 alone, companies raised a record ₹4.07 trillion through bonds.
Bank credit's share dropped to just 22%
Companies are shifting away from traditional bank loans—bank credit's share dropped to just 22% this quarter—as they turn more toward market-based borrowing like bonds.
With mutual funds snapping up most high-rated bonds and experts expecting monthly supply to hit ₹1 trillion, this trend looks set to keep growing for a while.