Sensex crosses 80,600 mark for 1st time
Big day for the Indian stock market—Sensex soared by 746 points to close at 80,604.08, while Nifty jumped 222 points to finish just above 24,585.05.
Even midcap and smallcap stocks joined the party with smaller gains.
After weeks of ups and downs, today's rally brought some much-needed positive vibes.
Investor wealth shot up by nearly ₹4 lakh crore in a single session as buyers came back strong across sectors.
The rebound was helped by traders covering their short positions and hopes that global tensions might ease soon—especially with a key US-Russia meeting on the horizon.
Global markets were upbeat too, adding to the momentum.