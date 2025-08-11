Next Article
SEBI's new proposal could open doors for foreign investments
SEBI just rolled out a proposal called SWAGAT-FI, designed to cut the hassle for trusted, low-risk foreign investors—think big public funds, central banks, and pension funds—who want to invest in India.
The goal? Make the process smoother and more welcoming for these global players.
What does this mean for foreign investors?
If this goes through, foreign investors will face less paperwork and get a single registration that lasts 10 years (plus one demat account for everything).
That means more international money could flow into Indian stocks and bonds, boosting market liquidity and stability.
SEBI is taking public feedback until August 29, 2025—so this is a step toward making India even more attractive on the world investment stage.