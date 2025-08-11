RBI's new rule could make Indian Rupee more globally accepted

India is working on a strategy to counter global pressures

This update builds on efforts from July 11, 2022, to cut red tape around rupee transactions and lets exchange rates be set by the market, as long as banks follow key rules.

The timing is interesting: the US has been threatening higher tariffs on countries using alternatives to the dollar, and India already faces steep tariffs trading oil with Russia.

So, these new rules aren't just about convenience—they're also part of India's bigger strategy to keep its trade strong despite global pressures.