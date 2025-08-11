This small-cap pharma stock has skyrocketed 1257% in 5 years

For anyone watching the markets, that kind of growth stands out. Even with strong revenue—up 8% to ₹70.74 crore last quarter—Balaxi's profits slipped due to higher costs and some one-off expenses abroad. Still, its steady demand and solid margins are keeping investors interested.

Management is focused on expanding into new regions

The company isn't just riding the wave—they're planning for more.

Management says they're focused on expanding into new regions, launching more products, and building better distribution by making more in-house.

Their goal: keep growing even when profits take a short-term hit.