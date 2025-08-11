This small-cap pharma stock has skyrocketed 1257% in 5 years
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, a small-cap pharma stock still trading under ₹50, popped 11% on Monday during a market rally.
It opened at ₹49, hit a high of ₹52, and has now climbed 163% this year—plus an eye-popping 1257% over five years.
Stock's growth stands out even without strong revenue
For anyone watching the markets, that kind of growth stands out.
Even with strong revenue—up 8% to ₹70.74 crore last quarter—Balaxi's profits slipped due to higher costs and some one-off expenses abroad.
Still, its steady demand and solid margins are keeping investors interested.
Management is focused on expanding into new regions
The company isn't just riding the wave—they're planning for more.
Management says they're focused on expanding into new regions, launching more products, and building better distribution by making more in-house.
Their goal: keep growing even when profits take a short-term hit.