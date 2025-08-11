Next Article
JSW Cement IPO subscribed 5.5 times
JSW Cement just wrapped up its ₹3,600 crore IPO, and it was a hit—investors snapped up over 50 crore shares for just 18.12 crore on offer.
Retail investors joined in at 1.26 times the available shares, while big institutions showed even more excitement, oversubscribing by over five times.
What next for the stock?
Most of the money raised will go into building a new cement plant in Rajasthan and paying off some old loans.
After this IPO, the company's promoters will own a slightly smaller chunk (down to about 72%).
If you're tracking market moves, JSW Cement shares start trading on NSE and BSE this Wednesday (August 14), with early signs pointing to a small premium over the issue price.