ET Soonicorns Summit 2025: Laying the groundwork for India's AI

Expect conversations about how local data centers can close India's digital gap and how AI is stepping up against fintech fraud. Experts like Jai Asundi (CSTEP) and Abhinav Aggarwal (Fluid AI) will share their takes, making sense of what it'll take for India's AI scene to grow in a fair and secure way.

Making fintech safer with AI

Amit Das (Think360.ai) and Rohit Taneja (Decentro) will dive into using AI for safer financial transactions, while Santosh Phad (ThinkSharp Foundation) and Rohit Kumar (The Quantum Hub) will unpack tricky issues like deepfakes and bias in generative AI.

The summit itself promises practical advice on funding, policy, and what Indian startups need to actually scale up—so if you're curious about where Indian tech is headed next, this one's worth following.