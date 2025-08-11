Seafood exporters urged to find new markets amid US tariffs

In light of the recent hike in US tariffs, the Indian government has urged seafood exporters to look for alternative markets. Union Minister for Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh made the announcement at a press conference on Monday. He said countries and regions like the EU, Japan , South Korea, the UK, Russia, Australia, West Asia, and Southeast Asia are potential new destinations for India's seafood exports.

Market readiness Need for value addition and packaging Singh stressed the importance of improving value addition and packaging before entering these new markets. He said, "We have told them that before reaching other markets, there is a need to improve value addition and packing." The minister also urged exporters to leverage the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund for upgrading their facilities.

Support system MPEDA to assist exporters The Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has been tasked with helping exporters prepare for these new markets. The authority will identify specific fish varieties and help modernize processing and packing infrastructure. This move is part of the government's broader strategy to tackle export concerns amid rising tariffs on Indian goods by the US.