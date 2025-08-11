ASICS opens its largest flagship store in Connaught Place, Delhi

ASICS just launched its largest flagship store in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The 2,800 sq. ft. space features zones for running, sportswear, and street style—plus a graffiti mural that mixes the brand's "Sound Mind Sound Body" vibe with local art.

ASICS aims to have 200 stores across India by 2026 ASICS wants to open 200 stores nationwide by 2026, including its first-ever company-owned outlet this year.

The goal? Reach sneaker fans not just in big cities but smaller towns too.

The brand's pricing strategy and push into lifestyle footwear Most ASICS products here are priced above ₹12,000—right up there with Nike and Adidas.

They're also pushing into lifestyle and athleisure styles for India's huge footwear market.