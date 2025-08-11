Next Article
MFs in India: Equity funds see 81% jump in inflows
Equity mutual funds had a standout July 2024, with inflows jumping 81% to ₹42,702 crore—way up from June and even beating last year's numbers.
Sectoral and thematic funds grabbed the spotlight, pulling in ₹9,426 crore, while flexi-cap funds weren't far behind at ₹7,654 crore.
Debt funds bounce back after outflows
Small- and mid-cap funds also saw strong interest, collecting ₹6,484 crore and ₹5,182 crore respectively.
Debt mutual funds made a solid comeback with net inflows of ₹1.06 lakh crore after recent outflows.
On the flip side, ELSS funds lost ₹368 crore in July.
Even dividend yield funds saw a small but positive inflow—showing just how much investor strategies are shifting right now.