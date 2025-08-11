Next Article
L&T bags ₹15,000cr thermal power project from Adani Power
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) just scored a huge ₹15,000 crore contract from Adani Power to build eight new thermal power units—together adding 6,400 MW to India's electricity grid.
L&T's Deputy Managing Director & President, Subramanian Sarma, called it a big step in meeting the country's growing need for reliable and affordable energy.
L&T Energy will handle the job
The job will be handled by L&T Energy—CarbonLite Solutions, which specializes in advanced and cleaner power tech. They'll take care of everything from design to installation of major equipment.
The news also gave L&T's stock a boost—shares rose over 1.5% after the announcement, showing investors are pretty upbeat about this move.