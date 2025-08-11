India's smartphone market bounces back in H1 2025

India's smartphone market bounced back with a modest 0.9% growth in the first half of 2025, hitting 70 million shipments. After a slow start to the year, things picked up thanks to fresh launches, price drops on older phones, and aggressive marketing. The second quarter saw a stronger recovery with shipments rising by over 7%.

Vivo leads the pack, followed by Samsung and OPPO Vivo held onto the top spot for the sixth straight quarter, while Samsung and OPPO followed closely.

Apple made waves too—its shipments jumped over 21%, and the iPhone 16 became India's best-selling model.

Nothing and iQOO's impressive growth Nothing and iQOO are shaking things up with massive year-on-year growth (85% and 68%).

Offline stores grabbed more than half of all sales, thanks to better incentives for retailers—though online sales remain strong at nearly half the market.