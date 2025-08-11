ONGC to invest ₹4,600cr in Andhra, generating over 450 jobs

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to invest over ₹4,600 crore in the Konaseema District of Andhra Pradesh . The investment will be used for oil and gas development activities like drilling wells and setting up processing facilities. The project has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) for fresh environmental clearance.

Project details Proposed project details The proposed ONGC project includes drilling 10 development wells, setting up two unmanned platforms, laying an offshore pipeline, and establishing an onshore gas processing facility. The total land area required for the installation is 26.3 hectares at Odalarevu Terminal. A greenbelt will be developed over a total area of 8.7 hectares or 33% of the total project area.

Project impact It will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities The Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for the project has a capital cost of ₹14 crore and a recurring cost of ₹3 crore per annum. The industry plans to allocate ₹14 crore toward an Extended EMP (Corporate Environment Responsibility). The project is expected to create 150 direct jobs and another 310 indirect jobs, thus contributing significantly to local employment.