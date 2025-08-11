Next Article
Bitcoin nears all-time high, Ethereum hits 2-year peak
Bitcoin is on the verge of smashing its all-time high, hitting $122,000 today—just a hair away from July's record.
Ethereum isn't far behind, climbing to $4,307 for its best run since 2021.
This surge comes as traders bet on upcoming US Fed rate cuts and strong activity across crypto networks.
Ripple settlement boosts market sentiment
The SEC wrapping up its Ripple Labs lawsuit with a $125 million settlement has been a notable legal update.
With this legal cloud gone, investors are feeling more confident—helping push not just Bitcoin and Ethereum, but also altcoins like XRP and Solana higher.
Experts say if Bitcoin clears $124,000, we could see even bigger highs ahead.