US tariffs on India push rupee to record low

RBI's subtle approach

Instead of just dumping dollars, the RBI used non-deliverable forwards—a more subtle way to guide the rupee without causing panic.

Still, India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $9.3 billion by August 1, their sharpest fall since November.

With the rupee down over 2% this year, it's now among Asia's weakest currencies—showing just how tough global trade tensions are getting for India.