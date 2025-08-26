Korean Air orders 103 Boeing jets in record $36B deal

Korean Air has placed a massive $36.2 billion order with Boeing , marking the airline's largest-ever purchase and the biggest widebody order from an Asian carrier. The deal includes 103 aircraft, including 20 Boeing 777-9s, 25 Boeing 787-10s, and 50 Boeing 737-10s. The delivery of these planes is expected to be completed by the end of 2030.

Job creation Deal expected to support 135,000 US jobs The massive order from Korean Air is expected to support an estimated 135,000 jobs across the United States. The deal was signed in a ceremony attended by Korean Air CEO Walter Cho and Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope. Other notable attendees included US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Future growth Korean Air's expansion plans The huge order will help Korean Air expand its services to more destinations in the US, Latin America, and South America. Apart from the $36.2 billion deal with Boeing, Korean Air has also signed a $690 million contract with GE Aerospace and CFM International for 19 spare engines. The airline also purchased a $13 billion engine maintenance service contract from GE Aerospace for 20 years.