NewsBytesInnovators: Meet the musician-engineer who built India's 1st music licensing

Gaurav's journey from musician to tech entrepreneur

After a major brand used his music without permission in 2021, Gaurav decided it was time for change.

He combined his tech skills and industry experience to create a platform that uses AI to match songs with brand campaigns and ensures artists are paid on time.

By tackling India's huge annual licensing losses (₹8,000-10,000 crore), Hoopr is helping make the music scene fairer for everyone involved.