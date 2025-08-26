Next Article
CRISIL's stock falls 2% on midcap index: Decoding key ratios
CRISIL's shares dropped by 2.14% to ₹5,088 in morning trade, catching some eyes on the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
But while the price took a hit, the company's track record tells a different story—steady financial growth over the years.
CRISIL's revenue and profit growth over the years
In June 2025, CRISIL posted ₹843 crore in revenue and ₹171.57 crore in net profit for the quarter.
Looking at the bigger picture: annual revenue jumped from about ₹1,982 crore in 2020 to over ₹3,259 crore in 2024, with profits rising too.
Earnings per share nearly doubled in that time (from ₹49 to ₹94).