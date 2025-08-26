CRISIL's stock falls 2% on midcap index: Decoding key ratios

CRISIL's revenue and profit growth over the years

In June 2025, CRISIL posted ₹843 crore in revenue and ₹171.57 crore in net profit for the quarter.

Looking at the bigger picture: annual revenue jumped from about ₹1,982 crore in 2020 to over ₹3,259 crore in 2024, with profits rising too.

Earnings per share nearly doubled in that time (from ₹49 to ₹94).