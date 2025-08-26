ET Make in India SME Regional Summit on September 4
Kolkata is set to host the Economic Times Make in India SME Regional Summit on September 4, focusing on how small and medium businesses are shaping India's economic future.
Expect a keynote on new policies impacting Bengal's industries, a fireside chat with Sumit Phakka from IDBI Bank, and a panel called "Kolkata 2030: A vision for MSME-driven economic transformation."
Panelists, fireside chat details, and summit theme
Panelists include Ramesh Kumar Juneja, Rajeev Singh, and Tapan Burman, with Keshav Bhajanka of Century Plyboards featured in a fireside chat.
The summit theme—"Empowering MSMEs: Driving India's Century of Sustainable Growth"—is all about helping local businesses grow together.
This event is part of a 20-city series encouraging collaboration and fresh ideas among MSMEs and industry leaders.