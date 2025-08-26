ET Make in India SME Regional Summit on September 4 Business Aug 26, 2025

Kolkata is set to host the Economic Times Make in India SME Regional Summit on September 4, focusing on how small and medium businesses are shaping India's economic future.

Expect a keynote on new policies impacting Bengal's industries, a fireside chat with Sumit Phakka from IDBI Bank, and a panel called "Kolkata 2030: A vision for MSME-driven economic transformation."