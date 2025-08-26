SJVN stock rises 2% on robust quarterly revenue growth
SJVN Limited's stock rose 2% to ₹101.36 on Tuesday, landing it among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The boost comes after SJVN posted notable quarterly revenue growth, even though profits declined.
Revenue growth for SJVN, but profits took a hit
SJVN pulled in ₹917.45 crore revenue for April-June 2025 (up from ₹870.37 crore last year), but net profit dropped to ₹236.89 crore from ₹356.19 crore.
For the year ending March 2025, revenue climbed 19% year-on-year to ₹3,072 crore, but annual profit slipped to ₹812.32 crore.
Technical signals hint at further price rise
Despite slimmer profits, SJVN's revenue growth got a boost from syncing its new Buxar Thermal Power Project with India's grid this August.
Technical signals now hint at another possible 8-9% price rise over the next couple of months as SJVN keeps making operational progress in India's power sector.