SJVN stock rises 2% on robust quarterly revenue growth

SJVN pulled in ₹917.45 crore revenue for April-June 2025 (up from ₹870.37 crore last year), but net profit dropped to ₹236.89 crore from ₹356.19 crore. For the year ending March 2025, revenue climbed 19% year-on-year to ₹3,072 crore, but annual profit slipped to ₹812.32 crore.

Technical signals hint at further price rise

Despite slimmer profits, SJVN's revenue growth got a boost from syncing its new Buxar Thermal Power Project with India's grid this August.

Technical signals now hint at another possible 8-9% price rise over the next couple of months as SJVN keeps making operational progress in India's power sector.