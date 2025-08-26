Next Article
Why Maruti Suzuki is hitting new highs every day
Maruti Suzuki just hit a record ₹14,499.05 on the BSE, marking another milestone.
The stock is showing very bullish sentiment.
Strong financials attract investors
The company's financials are looking sharp: for the June 2025 quarter, Maruti posted ₹38,605cr in revenue and ₹3,757cr in profit.
Annual numbers are up too, with revenue rising nearly 8% and profits up by almost as much from last year.
A debt-free balance sheet and over 15% return on equity make it even more attractive to investors.
Dividend announcement boosts investor sentiment
Maruti is also rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹135 per share (set for August 1, 2025), which adds to investor confidence and keeps the positive energy going around its stock.