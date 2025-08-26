Oil prices fall as US doubles tariffs on Indian imports

The US just doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, hoping to pressure India to cut back on Russian oil purchases—something Washington says is fueling Russia's war in Ukraine . This could mean higher costs for Indian exporters and signals a cautious outlook for global oil prices.

Geopolitical tensions and oil prices

Geopolitical tension is keeping markets jittery. Even after a recent spike from an attack on a Russian nuclear site, these new tariffs have cooled things off again.

Analysts think the extra caution is keeping oil prices under pressure, even if there haven't been huge drops yet.