Why is Yes Bank's share price dropping despite strong financials
Yes Bank's stock slipped by 2.05% in early trading on Tuesday, landing at ₹19.15—even though the bank's financials have made a big comeback since 2021.
Over the past four years, annual revenue climbed from ₹20,039cr to ₹30,918cr, and net profit flipped from a loss of ₹3,489cr in FY21 to a healthy profit of ₹2,447cr in FY25.
Looking at the bank's performance in FY25
Looking closer at this year, revenue saw a tiny dip (₹7,725cr in June 2024 to ₹7,604cr in June 2025), but profits actually jumped from ₹516cr to ₹808cr—so things are still looking up overall.
Non-performing assets stayed manageable (gross NPAs at ₹3,935cr; net NPAs at ₹800cr as of March FY25).
Even with the share price drop, Yes Bank's balance sheet is solid: total assets and liabilities both stood strong at ₹4,24,115cr as of March FY25—showing stability through all the ups and downs.