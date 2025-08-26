Why is Yes Bank's share price dropping despite strong financials

Looking at the bank's performance in FY25

Looking closer at this year, revenue saw a tiny dip (₹7,725cr in June 2024 to ₹7,604cr in June 2025), but profits actually jumped from ₹516cr to ₹808cr—so things are still looking up overall.

Non-performing assets stayed manageable (gross NPAs at ₹3,935cr; net NPAs at ₹800cr as of March FY25).

Even with the share price drop, Yes Bank's balance sheet is solid: total assets and liabilities both stood strong at ₹4,24,115cr as of March FY25—showing stability through all the ups and downs.