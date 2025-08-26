Apple India's fourth retail store opens in Pune next week

Apple has announced the opening of its fourth retail store in India. The new outlet, named Apple Koregaon Park, will be located in Pune and is set to open on September 4 at 1:00pm IST. The move is part of Apple's ongoing expansion strategy in India, further strengthening its retail presence across the country.

Design inspiration Store's barricade revealed today The barricade for the new store was unveiled today, showcasing artwork inspired by the peacock, India's national bird. The design symbolizes pride and vibrancy, mirroring the creative themes Apple had revealed last week for its upcoming Bengaluru store. Together, these two outlets will be Apple's third and fourth retail spaces in India. The Bengaluru store—Apple Hebbel—opens on September 2.

Customer experience What to expect at the new store At the new Pune store, visitors will be able to explore Apple's entire product range and try out new features. They will also get assistance from trained specialists, Geniuses, and business-focused teams. The company is also expanding its digital-first services across India with features like "Shop with a Specialist over Video" and an updated Apple Store app for a more personalized shopping experience.