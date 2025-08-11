Bangladeshi girl, 12, raped by over 200 near Mumbai  

A 12-year-old Bangladeshi girl was rescued from a prostitution racket in Naigaon, Vasai, Maharashtra . The rescue operation was carried out on July 26 by NGOs Exodus Road India Foundation and Harmony Foundation in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police. So far, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Trafficking details Girl was 1st taken to Nadiad in Gujarat The girl, who had run away from home due to fear of strict parents after failing a school subject, was trafficked into India by an acquaintance. She was first taken to Nadiad in Gujarat, where she was sexually abused by over 200 men over three months. Abraham Mathai, founder-chairman of Harmony Foundation, expressed concern over the girl's ordeal and demanded justice for her.

Exploitation details She was then flown to Mumbai and held captive After being trafficked across the border to Kolkata, a fake Aadhaar card was made for her. She was then flown to Mumbai and held captive in Naigaon. At Naigaon, she stayed with an old couple along with seven to eight other girls. An old man allegedly gave her an injection and raped her before offering her to many unknown customers without consent.