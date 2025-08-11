Viral video of girl in packed train sparks outrage
A video of a young girl struggling to breathe in an overcrowded train coach has gone viral, sparking outrage and debate online.
The clip shows bystanders mocking her distress and quickly caught the attention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials.
The story is trending as people question safety on India's packed trains.
Indian Railways responds to video
After the video took off, Indian Railways started looking into the incident.
They've already set up holding areas at 60 major stations so only people with confirmed tickets can enter when trains arrive.
Foot-over-bridges have also been widened to help with crowd flow. Plus, during busy times like festivals, rules are in place to ensure waitlisted passengers stick to general coaches.
Video sparks bigger debate on travel safety
The video has kicked off a bigger conversation about how safe—and empathetic—train travel really is during rush hour.
Many are calling for stricter rules and more security so scenes like this don't happen again.