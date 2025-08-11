Refused help, man ties wife's body to motorcycle after accident
A man in Madhya Pradesh was seen carrying his wife's body on a motorcycle after she died in a hit-and-run incident on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway. The incident took place on August 9 near Lonara in Nagpur when Amit Yadav and his wife Gyarsi were traveling from Lonara to their village Karanpur. A speeding truck hit their motorcycle, killing Gyarsi instantly.
After the accident, Yadav tried to get help from passersby but no one stopped. In a desperate move, he tied his wife's body to the back of their motorcycle and started riding back home. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms. The video was reportedly shot by police before they stopped Yadav from continuing his journey with the body tied to his bike.
The police were informed about the accident on the highway and reached the spot but couldn't find Yadav or his vehicle. However, they later intercepted him at Khumari toll plaza. The Nagpur police have sent Gyarsi's body for a post-mortem examination at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Nagpur. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to investigate this tragic incident further.