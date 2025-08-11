SC to hear petitions on constitutionality of talaq-e-hasan in November

Potential impact on Muslim personal law

This case could reshape how divorces work under Muslim personal law in India.

Petitioners argue that Talaq-e-Hasan is unfair to women and want divorce laws to be equal for everyone, regardless of gender or religion.

If the court rules against unilateral divorces like this, it might push lawmakers to create more uniform and protective rules for all citizens.

The outcome could set an important precedent for how personal laws fit with constitutional rights going forward.