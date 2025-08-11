Jharkhand: Ganga above danger mark, floods affect 20,000 people
The Ganga River in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, has risen above the danger mark, causing floods across five blocks and impacting about 15,000-20,000 people.
On a recent Monday, water levels reached 28.61 meters—well over the safe limit.
The IMD expects more rain through August 15, with a particularly wet day on August 13.
Relief camps set up
Floodwaters have entered homes along the riverbanks and all schools in vulnerable areas are closed until August 12 for safety.
The district's rainfall since June is already up by 11% compared to normal.
Around 50 relief camps are set up where officials are handing out essentials like dry food and clean water.
Residents hesitant to leave homes
Many residents are still hesitant to leave their homes because they're worried about their belongings and animals.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from the riverbanks and keeping a close watch as things develop.