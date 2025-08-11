UP: Mob vandalizes mausoleum after claim of temple on site
In Fatehpur, UP, a mob damaged the mausoleum of Nawab Abdus Samad after claims surfaced that it was built on top of an old temple.
Videos of the incident spread online, showing masked individuals breaking parts of the site.
Police quickly stepped in to keep things calm and prevent more trouble.
Know more about the incident
The situation heated up after BJP district president Mukhlal Pal alleged the tomb covered a historic Thakur ji and Lord Shiva temple.
This sparked the vandalism and led groups like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad to announce plans for prayers at the spot, saying they're standing up for their religious rights.
District Magistrate Ravindra Singh assured everyone that order is under control, urging people not to believe rumors so peace can be maintained.