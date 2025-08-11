Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed, 5 injured in road accident
A serious road accident near Benila village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday morning claimed five lives.
Around 10am a jeep crashed into a motorcycle; after the impact, the jeep driver reportedly tried to drive off but lost control and overturned, according to police.
Victims identified, police confirm details
The victims have been identified as Sourabh Pradhan, Pushpendra, Shubham Choudhary, Amit Choudhary, and Rahul Kevat—three were riding the motorcycle and two were in the jeep.
Five others were injured and are being treated at a hospital in Kotma town.
Ramnagar police station's Sumit Kaushik confirmed these details.