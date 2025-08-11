Jain monk threatens armed resistance over kabutarkhana ban India Aug 11, 2025

Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay is starting a hunger strike on August 13, 2025, to protest Mumbai's ban on public pigeon feeding and closure of kabutarkhanas—traditional spots tied to Jain rituals.

He says the community won't accept even court orders that go against their faith, adding, "The Jain community is peaceful, but if needed, we will take up arms for our religion."

His announcement follows recent clashes between Jains and police at Dadar kabutarkhana.