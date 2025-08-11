Jain monk threatens armed resistance over kabutarkhana ban
Jain monk Muni Nileshchandra Vijay is starting a hunger strike on August 13, 2025, to protest Mumbai's ban on public pigeon feeding and closure of kabutarkhanas—traditional spots tied to Jain rituals.
He says the community won't accept even court orders that go against their faith, adding, "The Jain community is peaceful, but if needed, we will take up arms for our religion."
His announcement follows recent clashes between Jains and police at Dadar kabutarkhana.
Who is Muni Nileshchandra Vijay
Vijay is a well-known Jain monk who has announced a hunger strike.
He's been vocal about protecting religious practices such as pigeon feeding and has called for community action whenever they feel their traditions are threatened.
What is the government stance on this issue?
Mumbai officials say the ban is about public health—pigeon droppings can cause problems.
The Bombay High Court backed this decision and told BMC to enforce it strictly.
Some politicians support traditional kabutarkhanas but don't agree with threats of stronger resistance.
Security has also been increased at key sites after recent protests.