Heavy rain expected in North Bengal; orange alert in 4 districts
Heads up, North Bengal: the IMD says to expect heavy to very heavy rain from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Orange alerts are out for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri—some spots could get up to 20cm of rainfall.
Red alert for Alipurad and Jalpaiguri
Alipurduar is on red alert the whole time, with Jalpaiguri joining on August 12.
That means a real risk of flooding and tricky roads—so it's smart to avoid travel in areas prone to landslides or waterlogging.
What's the weather looking like in South Bengal?
South Bengal isn't off the hook but will mostly see light to moderate rain and some thunderstorms.
Kolkata could feel extra sticky too, with temps around 33.6°C and humidity hitting 93%.
Stay safe and keep an umbrella handy!