J&K: Natural cave used by terrorists found; resembles Hamas tactics
Security teams in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district have discovered a hidden terror hideout—a 30-40 foot natural cave tucked away in the hills.
Designed with grass-covered escape routes, the spot could shelter more than six people and uses tactics similar to those seen with Hamas.
Authorities suspect local support for terrorists
Authorities think local support has helped these groups survive tough mountain winters at heights up to 13,000 feet.
The find comes as security forces continue intense operations against terrorists in the area, following recent losses of two soldiers whose bravery was honored by the Army.